‘Lo and behold a bullet hole’: Celebratory gunfire in West Palm Beach injures teen, damages property

By Angela Rozier

Click here for updates on this story

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — Police in West Palm Beach say celebratory gunfire left a 17-year-old male injured and several properties damaged during the early morning hours on New Year’s Day.

Officers responded to the Presidential Golfview Condominium complex on North Congress Avenue and found the teenage victim suffering from a gunshot to the leg.

The teen was transported to a nearby hospital and treated.

Resident Jonathan Thurston told police he was taking down his Christmas decorations when he noticed a bullet had struck his car.

“You know my grandkids could have been over here,” Thurston said. “I took my car cover off and lo and behold, a bullet hole. Anything could have happened.”

West Palm Beach Police Spokesperson Mike Jachles said they have had multiple shot spotter alerts between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

“In one 10-minute period we had over 30 rounds in two different locations go off,” Jachles said.

He said this is a troubling problem.

“We’ve seen property damage, we’ve seen people injured, last thing we need is for somebody to die because of this reckless senseless act,” Jachles said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.