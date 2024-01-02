Highway traffic delayed after robbery suspect kills self and other driver in head-on collision

By Julia Scammahorn

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Just after 4:30 Tuesday morning, an armed robbery suspect going the wrong way on I-435 northbound collided with another driver at Highway 210, killing both on impact.

There were no passengers in either vehicle, police said.

Kansas City police were in pursuit of the suspect until he reached the highway after he “hit up” several locations, including the Mini-Mart on Northwest Barry Road and the Shell Gas Station on Northwest 64th Street.

Police said he did fire one shot at the Shell station but did not hit anyone.

The last location the suspect is said to have robbed is The Pilot gas station on Birmingham Road near Ameristar Casino.

I-435 Northbound at Front Street was closed for a couple of hours before one lane of traffic was reopened.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.