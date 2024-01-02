4 young kids left home alone for holidays, Chicago police say

By Stephanie Wade

CHICAGO (WLS) — Chicago police said four young kids were left home alone for the holidays on the West Side.

Police found the children in a home in West Garfield Park on Sunday. The oldest child is just 11 years old.

Around 1:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, police officers were in the 4800 block of West Jackson Boulevard when an 11-year-old boy waved them down.

The child told officers he had been left home alone with other children in the house. There, police found a 1-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy. The relationship between the children is unclear.

Illinois law requires children be at least 14 years old to be left home alone.

All four kids were taken to West Suburban Hospital as a precaution after officers were unable to find a guardian.

Police said a person of interest is now being questioned by Area Four detectives.

