1.7 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Astoria, Queens

By Christina Fan

Click here for updates on this story

BROOKLYN, New York (WCBS) — A 1.7 magnitude earthquake shook the area near Astoria, Queens early Tuesday morning.

CBS New York’s Christina Fan reported people felt the quake as far as the Upper East Side.

People on Roosevelt Island reported what they believed to be multiple explosions that caused their buildings to shake at around 6 a.m.

While officials continue to investigate the cause, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a 1.7 magnitude earthquake at around 5:45 a.m. northeast of Astoria.

Chopper 2 was over the scene as first responders crowded around 580 Main St., just south of the Roosevelt Island Bridge and Tramway.

No injuries were reported, but neighbors said they were startled awake.

“I got really scared. I thought it was in the building and something blew up. So I just jumped up, put some clothes and put some blankets on in case I had to stay out of the building,” neighbor Maria Grant told CBS New York.

“I was just sleeping and the bed was shaking and sinking, and then we got to the window to see, and there were so many firefighters,” another neighbor added.

After thoroughly inspecting the area, the FDNY said it was unable to determine the cause of the shaking and declared the incident under control, turning the scene over to Con Edison at around 7 a.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.