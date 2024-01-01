Videos show moments leading up to deputy shooting of woman

By Daniel Macht

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, California (KCRA) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday released narrated video footage that covers the moments leading up to a deputy shooting of a woman in Rancho Cordova and her arrest in November.

Kyrieanna Liles, of Placentia, was treated for a gunshot wound to her arm after the Nov. 5 incident. She faces a felony charge of assault on a peace officer in the line of duty with bail set at $500,000, according to Sacramento County jail records.

The sheriff’s office’s “critical incident debrief video” includes 911 audio, Ring surveillance footage of the suspect, interviews with neighbors in the area, and deputy body-worn camera and in-car camera footage.

Here is what the video shows and what new details are revealed.

The sheriff’s office previously said the incident started on Augibi Way when a person called 911 to report that someone was trying to break into their home with a butcher knife.

According to the newly released 911 calls, the suspect, Liles, had called first to report that her dog was missing in the morning. When the sheriff’s office called her back, the woman said she located the dog in a backyard and, after a brief conversation, hung up.

Soon after, that’s when the neighbor called 911 to report that a woman with a butcher knife was trying to break into their home, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s communications center then called back the suspect, who said that she had found her dog and was sitting in her room. She denied having a knife and again hung up the phone.

A deputy who responded to the area and interviewed two people who had reported the suspect trying to break into their home.

One of the residents said the suspect had accused them of stealing her dog. The woman had come to their door once and tried to get in. She later opened a fence to get into the backyard and had banged on the residents’ doors.

They shared Ring surveillance video that shows the suspect holding something in her hand that appears like a knife while knocking on their door.

The sheriff’s office previously did not explain what led up to deputies firing their weapons when the suspect was located in a parked car.

The newly released videos show that the shooting happened after the suspect refused to get out of her car and then put her car into reverse and fled the scene as a deputy tried to drag her out.

Body camera video first shows a deputy approaching the suspect’s car and knocking on the window.

As the woman cracks open the door while using her cellphone, a dog in the backseat pokes its head out and the deputy asks the woman to “control your dog.”

“I just got back from getting her. I’m sorry. I’m not doing this right now,” the woman says. “I’m going through a lot.”

She closes her door as the deputy asks, “What are you going through?”

The deputy then opens the car door and tells her to come out of the car.

“We got to talk about something,” he says.

She tells him to “leave me alone” and later explains that “someone stole my dog.”

The suspect claims to own the home where she’s parked.

The deputy then tries to pull her out of the car but the woman manages to start her vehicle and shift it into reverse.

The videos show that after going into reverse she then accelerates forward and maneuvers around a tree in the front yard near where a deputy is.

As she flees down the street, two deputies open fire on her.

According to the sheriff’s office, an officer in the path of the suspect’s car was able to move out of the way and then fired seven shots toward the suspect as she drove away.

The deputy is a six-year veteran of law enforcement who has been with the sheriff’s office since 2017.

Meanwhile, the deputy’s partner fired three shots toward the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. He is a two-year veteran of law enforcement who has been with the sheriff’s office since 2021.

In-car camera footage shows the suspect’s pursuit and eventual arrest on Folsom Boulevard and Routier Road.

The suspect pulled over and eventually threw her keys out of the window and walked backward to the police.

Her dog is also shown leaving the car and was unhurt, the sheriff’s office said.

