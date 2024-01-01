Pair charged with trafficking 17-year-old, 15-year-old victims

By Carlton Fletcher; Albany Herald Staff

ATLANTA (Albany Herald) — Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Denorris Hutchinson and Natasha Bridges have been indicted in Fulton County on charges of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude. This case stems from “Operation Not Forgotten,” during which a 17-year-old victim was recovered from a hotel in Fulton County.

Both Hutchinson and Bridges are alleged to have trafficked the underage female. Following the initial rescue, and as a result of their continued investigation, the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit was able to identify a second underage victim – a 15-year-old female – who Hutchinson is also alleged to have trafficked.

“Ten men are already in prison for their involvement in the trafficking of this 17-year-old girl, but our work doesn’t stop there,” Carr said in a news release. “Since her recovery three years ago, we have continued to pour over every lead to identify any additional buyers and sellers. Now we have not only brought a new case, but we have also located a second underage victim, and we will keep fighting to ensure that justice is served.”

Since her recovery in 2020, 13 people have been charged for their alleged involvement in the trafficking of this 17-year-old female. This includes the indictment of Terry Florence in DeKalb County and 10 others – nine buyers and one seller – who have all pleaded guilty in Fulton County.

On Nov. 3, the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Fulton County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment of both Hutchinson and Bridges. Specifically, the defendants are facing the following charges:

Hutchinson, 35, of East Point:

— 3 counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude.

Bridges, 35, of East Point:

— 1 count of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude.

In 2020, the Attorney General’s chief human trafficking investigator, Bryan Kimbell, participated in “Operation Not Forgotten,” during which a 17-year-old female was located at a hotel in Fulton County. At the time of her recovery, the child had been reported as missing from Kansas City, Mo.

Following her recovery, the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit began an extensive investigation to identify anyone who had engaged in her trafficking.

This investigation indicated that Hutchinson and Bridges had harbored, transported and provided the victim for commercial sex. They are further alleged to have benefited financially from the sale of the victim.

As a result of their continued investigation, the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit was able to identify a second underage female who Hutchinson is also alleged to have trafficked. Specifically, the defendant is alleged to have harbored and transported the 15-year-old victim for commercial sex. He is further alleged to have benefited financially from the sale of the victim.

With the assistance of the Clayton County Police Department, Hutchinson was arrested on Oct. 11, and Natasha Bridges was arrested on Oct. 26.

“Operation Not Forgotten” is a multi-jurisdictional, joint operation aimed at recovering critically endangered missing children in the state of Georgia. This operation is led by the U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit in conjunction with the agency’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services, the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

In 2020, “Operation Not Forgotten” resulted in the rescue of 26 children, the safe location of 13 children and the arrest of nine criminal associates.

In 2019, with the support of Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit. Last year, the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit led and assisted in 33 case investigations and rescued and assisted 116 victims.

So far, the Unit has obtained 29 new convictions in 2023, all of which have included prison sentences.

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has 39 defendants who are currently under indictment for sex or labor trafficking, with some facing charges in multiple jurisdictions around the state.

