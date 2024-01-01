Man dies following shark attack

By Matthew Nuttle

PAIA, Hawaii (KITV) — A 30-year-old Haiku man died after he was attacked by a shark in Paia Bay, Saturday morning.

First responders were called out to the scene just after 11 a.m. after receiving calls about a “shark incident” in the waters off Paia Bay.

Officials tell Island News the victim was out surfing at the time of the attack. Water conditions at the time of the attack were reported as “mixed” due to high surf.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead. The victim has not yet been identified. It is unclear if he was surfing alone or with others at the time of the attack.

Authorities closed Baldwin Beach Park and Lower Paia Park following the attack and warning signs were posted. First responders patrolled the area on shore and on jet skis searching for the shark following the attack, but no new information has been released. The type of shark responsible for the attack is unknown.

If no other signs of shark activity are witnessed, the signs will be removed and the beaches will be re-opened to the public by noon on Sunday.

