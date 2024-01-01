K9 Warden helps locate and rescue pair of lost hikers

By Connor Clement

Click here for updates on this story

STANDISH, Maine (WMTW) — Two missing hikers were rescued in the woods of Steep Falls on Sunday afternoon by Game Wardens and a K9 after they got lost while on a hike.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says 48-year-old Joseph Caroto of Limington and 55-year-old Stacey Gain of Baldwin were on a hike with another friend Saturday afternoon off of Mills Street in Steep Falls when they got turned around and could not find their way back.

After the three spent the night in the woods Saturday, one of them was able to hike out and wander to a house to get help.

When authorities were alerted, K9 units from the Maine Warden Service and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office started searching the large bog in the area.

Officials say around 3 p.m. Sunday, Warden K9 Breezy struck on a scent and led Warden Lucas Bellanceau to the stranded hikers, who were severely hypothermic, and unable to walk.

Game Wardens started a fire and gave the two food and warm drinks.

Wardens and officials from other emergency response units were able to carry the hikers out through the bog.

The two were taken to the hospital, and officials say they are expected to make a full recovery.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.