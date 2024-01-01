Daycare worker charged with nine counts of child cruelty

By Andy Cole

LYONS, Georgia (WJCL) — Lyons Police say a former employee of Step by Step Childcare has been arrested after an investigation revealed an “ongoing” pattern of child abuse.

Nicole Cabrera was charged with nine felony counts of cruelty to children in the first degree and one misdemeanor charge of battery.

“I noticed she had injuries to the left side of her ear and the back of her head. That was not–she went to daycare fine, that was not normal,” Briana Lopez, mother of one of the infant victims, told WJCL 22. “I saw how she slammed my child over and over.”

Police say Cabrera abused nine toddlers, all under the age of one. Police Chief Wesley Walker says they were tipped off about the abuse thanks to a complaint from a parent.

“She just picks him up, slams him back down and then he tries to roll over again, crying as hard as he can, and then she picks him up again and flips him like this and slams him back down again,” another parent Samantha Adams told WJCL 22. Adams says investigators told her her son was abused four times in one day.

As soon as investigators alerted the daycare, Walker says they fired Cabrera and continued to cooperate with police.

Walker didn’t detail the specifics of abuse but did say they anticipate filing more charges. Meanwhile, Cabrera is out on $25,000 bond.

“What you did was unbelievable, and it’s unforgiveable. I trusted her with my child and she failed to provide the care that I was expecting,” said Lopez.

