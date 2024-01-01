Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Customer shoots Waffle House employee after fight, police say

<i>WANF</i><br/>A Waffle House employee was shot in the arm by a customer Monday morning
WANF
A Waffle House employee was shot in the arm by a customer Monday morning
By
Published 9:09 AM

By Hope Dean

Click here for updates on this story

    ATLANTA (WANF) — A Waffle House employee was shot in the arm by a customer Monday morning, according to Stockbridge police.

The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. after a fight between the two, police said. The employee was taken from the restaurant off North Henry Boulevard to the hospital and is expected to recover.

The shooter ran away, police said. Officers have not released any suspect information.

Waffle House employees in Georgia and beyond went on strike and held rallies several times in 2023, demanding better pay and workplace safety.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content