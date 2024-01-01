City rings in the year with a “No Guns, Just Fun” rally

By Luke Laster

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — The Detroit city clerk, city council members, police and fire department gathered at the Heilmann Recreation Center Sunday afternoon to ring in the year with a “No Guns, Just Fun” rally.

Speakers took the opportunity to hit on topics like gun ownership and the safety responsibilities that come with it. Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey says celebratory gunfire to ring in the new year is not the way to celebrate.

Instead, bells were distributed to use. The rally is held to discourage celebratory gunfire and to provide Detroiters in attendance with free gun locks, fire alarms, and also free food to welcome the new year.

“We know that there are food insecurities in this city,” Winfrey said. “We know that there are people that don’t get a good meal, so we provided a box of goodies of staples of foods as well as a whole fresh ham so they can ring in the year with a full belly and a happy heart.”

Residents lined up – some in their cars and others on foot – to pick up their food.

“A lot of people run out of food, you know, and food is so expensive, too. Now you need places to give you a little food to help along in the money,” said Michelle Scott, a Detroit resident who was one of the first community members to pick up a box of food.

