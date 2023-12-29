Unique 12-31-23 wedding date entices Oklahoma couples to tie the knot

By Kilee Thomas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — This New Year’s Eve will be a once in a lifetime.

The unique wedding date 12-31-23 is enticing couples to tie the knot and make their wedding day one to remember. New Year’s Eve weddings are always popular, but this year’s rare date has drawn in more Oklahoma couples to the altar.

“It’s a date they’ll never forget,” said Sharon May, the owner of Rose Briar Place in Oklahoma City.

This year, New Year’s Eve falls on Dec. 31, 2023, otherwise known as 1-2-3-1-2-3. For many couples, it’ll be their wedding anniversary.

“We’re getting quite a few extra weddings this New Year’s Eve,” said Makayla Taylor Saramosing, a wedding officiant with Lifelong Wedding Ceremonies.

Lifelong Wedding Ceremonies in Oklahoma City said they have 12 couples who will tie the knot as the clock strikes midnight. It is double the amount of a typical New Year’s Eve.

“There’s a lot scheduled because people want that special day,” Taylor Saramosing said.

For Rose Briar Place in OKC, the wedding venue has a wedding planned that night. May said specialty dates such as this one are the first to book up.

“Specialty date weddings tend to get booked up far in advance because they’re unique and fun. Throw in New Year’s Eve, and that’s a date that’s very sought after, so put the two together and it’s been very popular for people,” May said.

According to the Marriage License Department at the Oklahoma Court Clerk’s Office, their phone has been ringing off the hook. More than 75 couples have signed up to pick up their marriage license by Friday, all for that once-in-a-lifetime wedding anniversary.

“They love the specialty dates and I think the grooms love it most because they don’t forget their date,” May said.

