SoCal beaches face ongoing high surf warnings as massive waves threaten the coast

By AMY MAETZOLD

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (KCAL) — Southern California anticipates large waves throughout the weekend, increasing flood risk and posing dangers for beach communities.

The entire coastline in Ventura County, including beaches, harbors, and piers, will be closed on Friday due to high surf and flooding concerns. The closures are listed below:

Ventura Pier All Ventura Beaches City of Oxnard All City of Oxnard public beaches City of Port Hueneme Port Hueneme Pier Faria Beach Hobson Beach Rincon Parkway RV Area Kiddy Beach Silverstrand Beach Hollywood by the Sea California State Parks Ventura State Beach McGrath State Beach Mandalay State Beach San Buenaventura State Beach Emma Wood Campground Harbors Channel Islands Harbor Entry Ventura Harbor Entry A high surf warning was issued for Ventura and Los Angeles Counties and will remain in effect until 10 p.m. on Saturday. Waves ranging from 8 to 13 feet are expected, with the possibility of isolated sets reaching up to 20 feet.

The NWS warns of extremely hazardous beach conditions, emphasizing the risk of drowning and damage to coastal structures like piers and jetties.

Forecasters highlight west-facing beaches such as Hermosa, Manhattan, and Palos Verdes will be the areas with the highest surf.

A coastal flooding advisory will remain in effect for Los Angeles County beaches, including the Malibu coast and Catalina Island, until 10 p.m. on Saturday. Residents in the area should expect flooding in low-lying areas, including parking lots, beaches and walkways during high tide.

In Orange County, a high surf warning and coastal flood advisory will remain in effect until 2 a.m. Monday. Forecasters predict waves of 6 to 12 feet, with sets of up to 15 feet in northern Orange County.

