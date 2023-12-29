Boxer Gervonta Davis converts to Islam in ceremony at local mosque

By Web Staff

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Gervonta Davis, a world-renowned boxer from Baltimore, converted to Islam on Sunday in a ceremony at a Maryland mosque, Imam Hassan Abdi said.

In the ceremony at Masjid Al-Hidaayah in Woodlawn, Davis performed the shahada – the Islamic testimony of faith – and embraced a Muslim name: Abdul Wahid, which means “the servant of the one.” Davis hasn’t legally changed his name, however.

