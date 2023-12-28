Safety concerns rise after 3 generations in one family killed in Johnson County crash

By OLIVIA LEACH

GLEN ROSE, Texas (KTVT) — People in parts of North Texas are expressing concerns for their safety, after a deadly wreck on a busy highway this week.

That crash happened Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County when a pickup truck and minivan collided head-on near County Road 1119 and U.S. Highway 67. Six people died and three others were seriously hurt. Five of the six killed were members of the same family.

“Really it’s a dangerous highway a lot of accidents been happening lately and it’s a busy highway so I feel like something needs to be done,” said Patricia Simmons the owner of the Big Cup Eatery in Glen Rose.

Simmons’ restaurant is about 10 miles away from the scene of the crash. She’s lived in Glen Rose for over 20 years and often worries about getting into a wreck when she drives down highway 67.

“Something needs to change, for us, every time that me or my husband go to Cleburne I’m always worried, a lot of 18 wheelers and people driving too fast,” said Simmons.

Residents who use this road daily say more needs to be done to prevent serious crashes like this.

“We need more police on that highway because always it’s been a problem, highway 67,” said Simmons.

