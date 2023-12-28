NH hockey program developing top prospects

By Mike Cronin

HOOKSETT, New Hampshire (WMUR) — There are future hockey stars on the ice, but before they go on to higher levels, they’re honing their skills at Tri-Town Ice Arena in Hooksett, the home of the New Hampshire Mountain Kings.

“It’s a fun atmosphere. I’ve been to a couple different places and this is one of the best, for sure,” forward Hunter Fetterolf said.

The Mountain Kings are an expansion team in the North American Hockey League that travels all over the Northeast. Players range from 16 to 20 years old and for some, it’s an opportunity to impress colleges and land a spot on a Division I roster.

“Playing in an Ivy League school has always been a dream of mine and so that’s what I’ve been working for for 10 plus years and that’s what I hope to achieve this year. A hockey goal for me, I think I want to play professional over in Europe,” Fetterolf said.

Many players like Fetterolf, who’s from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, live with host families in New Hampshire.

“We’re old enough to be living on our own and doing our own thing, but they’re there for whatever we need,” Fetterolf said.

Other players are Granite Staters like Tommy McDonough, who’s from Durham.

“Lot of pace. It’s very fast. Great hockey and everybody’s trying to go to the next level. Nobody’s coming in here just to have some fun and goof off. Everybody’s coming in here to work to the next level,” McDonough said.

It’s a competitive team in a competitive league. They’ve won 13 games so far in their inaugural season.

“We like to bring energy with our play. We feed off of the fans. When they’re in it and they’re loud and the boys hear it, it gives them even more energy,” head coach Cameron Robichaud said.

