Motorcycle rider trapped underneath vehicle in Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — One person became trapped underneath a vehicle after a multi-vehicle crash in Lancaster County on Tuesday.

According to the Lititz Borough Police Department, officers were called to the 300 block of North Broad Street in Lititz for a three-vehicle crash involving two cars and a motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider was found trapped underneath one of the vehicles and was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact the Lititz Police Department at 717-626-6393.

