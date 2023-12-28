Germantown man accused of posing as deputy, attempting to trick victims into sending explicit photos

By Web Staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A 35-year-old Germantown man was charged Tuesday after allegedly posing as a Washington County sheriff deputy and local attorney and attempting to trick and extort victims into sending him explicit photos.

The sheriff’s office says Daniel Anderson faces several charges including extortion, impersonating a police officer, ID theft and disorderly conduct.

Officials say the investigation began after a victim reported someone contacting her via text claiming to be a deputy. The victim said the person offered to help her rid legal charges in exchange for explicit photos and sex acts. Anderson allegedly told the victim he could purge the pending charges in exchange for cooperation.

Authorities say it was learned that Anderson had also contact other victims, and in one case, attempted to obtain photos by posing as a divorce attorney.

The sheriff’s office says Anderson was a tow driver for Homer’s Towing and identified two victims after towing their vehicles.

If you had your car towed by Homer’s Towing and received suspicious messages shortly afterward, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office would like to hear from you.

You can contact them at 262-335-4846.

Homer’s Towing issued the following statement in response to the charges:

“The Washington County’s Sheriff Office alerted Homer’s Towing & Service Inc. to alleged incidents where an employee violated the trust placed in Homer’s Towing & Service. That individual is no longer employed with Homer’s Towing. We are fully cooperating with the Washington County’s Sheriff’s office regarding any investigation.

Homer’s Towing has zero tolerance for harassment and misconduct. We trust the Washington County District Attorney’s office will pursue appropriate legal action to hold this former employee accountable.”

