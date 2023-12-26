Skip to Content
Surprise Squad goes all out to surprise mother recovering after being shot 14 times

Published 10:43 AM

By First Alert 4 Staff

    ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — The Surprise Squad set out to make this holiday memorable for a mother who continues the road to recovery after being shot multiple times.

First Alert 4 first brought viewers Christina Horsfall’s story in November. The mother of 3 shared her story of recovery after being shot 14 times. While talking with First Alert 4′s Russell Kinsaul, Horsfall recounted the night of terror on Oct. 14, when she, her friend and her 3-year-old son were shot. Horsfall’s boyfriend at the time, Quentin Howard, was arrested and charged with the crimes.

In the interview with Kinsaul, Horsfall said that the “future looks bright now that I’m free” but little did she know how bright her future would become. When the Surprise Squad heard her story, they knew they had to help.

The Surprise Squad, with the help of Scott Credit Union and several others, got together to make the holiday memorable for Horsfall and her family.

