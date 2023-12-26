South Carolina man celebrates season, love for snow with the ‘real’ thing

By Janice Limon

INMAN, South Carolina (WYFF) — A white Christmas may not be a possibility in South Carolina, but an Upstate man will have the next best thing.

“A couple of years ago I built a snow machine but I still rely on Mother Nature to make it cold enough so it all works,” David Jacques, of Inman, said.

Jacques set up his winter machine at his home on Pleasant Green Drive.

The father of two boys, age 11 and 16, said he finally got a cold enough morning Wednesday, just day before winter officially begins.

Jacques cranked up the homemade snow blower and let it fly.

He shared video of the exciting debut.

“I’m like a big kid when it comes to snow and, honestly, one of the best parts is watching people fly down the road then slam on their brakes,” Jacques said. “Some back up, some get out to touch it, I’ve even had people come take bags of it home.”

Jacques welcomes anyone who wants to see South Carolina snow to come on by.

