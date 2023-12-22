Truck driver dies after hydroplaning on wet road, crashing into a river in Carson

By AMY MAETZOLD

Click here for updates on this story

CARSON, California (KCAL) — One person died after a truck crashed into the Dominguez Channel in Carson overnight.

The crash was reported along Avalon Boulevard around 3:45 a.m. on Friday, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities believe the car hydroplaned on the wet road before hitting the median and crashed into the river.

One person was taken to a local hospital where they died from their injuries.

Search and rescue teams were in the water for several hours looking for a possible second victim, but deputies believe only one person was involved in the deadly crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.