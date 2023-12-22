Pregnant woman evicted from home after reporting mold

By Jordan James

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A pregnant Nashville woman is facing eviction after discovering mold inside of her home and reporting it to the property management.

In July, Morgan Hartman leased what she thought would be here dream home in Antioch, but quickly realized that was not the case.

Within the first few weeks of living there, Hartman says she noticed mold. It’s a sight that she claims would continue throughout the duration of her lease.

“All of my property has just been permeated with mold spores for the last month,” Hartman said.

Nearly five months into her lease, she is being evicted after reporting on multiple occasions that her unit was filled with mold to the property management, Pure, who determined that it’s uninhabitable.

“I don’t have income to show on paper. I don’t have anywhere to take my things. I don’t have money to hire a moving company. I am not physically in a condition to move my own things,” she explained.

Hartman was given two weeks to vacate the Antioch home despite the lease agreement stating that tenants would receive a 45-day notice for early termination and be accommodated up to 1.5 months of rent. At this point, Pure has only agreed to waive December’s rent.

“They’re not even willing to reimburse hotel expenses. They’ve just given me a two-week notice to vacate and left it at that,” Hartman said.

In an effort to get answers for Hartman, WSMV4 visited Pure’s Nashville office. An employee took our information and said someone would be in contact but as of Thursday night we have not heard anything back.

Meanwhile, uncertainty looms as Hartman is left in search of new place to call home.

“What is happening to me, ultimately, can happen to anyone. That was part of my inspiration trying to get this story out to reach out to every avenue that I could,” she said.

