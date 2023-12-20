Real-life Grinch ruins Christmas for family by stealing gifts



By Michele Gile

HUNTINGTON BEACH, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A real-life Grinch was caught on security camera stealing Christmas presents from a Huntington Beach family’s home Monday.

“He broke through the rear window glass door and was able to gain entry to the backroom,” the homeowner said.

Dressed in the red hoodie, the burglar rifled through the gifts as a camera near the decorated tree caught his every move. He got away with expensive electronics and toys.

“When I came home, our kid saw what happened, and it troubled him,” the homeowner said. “I took him to the neighbor’s to make sure that they’d cleared the house and no one was home.”

The thief spent several minutes inside the house, which is close to Meadow View School, near Edinger Avenue. He combed through the resident’s drawers and stole jewelry too. The robbery happened in the middle of the day at around 2:30 p.m. as the homeowner’s son returned from school. While many of the neighbors are normally home, it seemed the thief made off without alerting any of the nearby residents.

“I hope they find this guy,” resident Mallory Maske said. “I mean to break into people’s homes, ruining Christmas, not cool. So, let’s find him.”

