Convicted felon accused of trying to buy ammo with fake state trooper ID

GROTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — A convicted felon from Groton is accused of trying to buy ammunition with a fake police identification cards.

Donald Turner LeDuc, 56, was charged with third-degree forgery, impersonation of a police officer, illegal purchase of a large capacity magazine, criminal possession of firearm ammunition, and criminal possession of body armor.

According to LeDuc’s arrest warrant, an employee at the Proven Arms Outfitters gun shop in Groton called the state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection on Dec. 8 to ask about the validity of a customer’s ID card.

The employee explained that he suspected the card was a fake and wanted to verify that before he completed the customer’s online order for high-capacity magazines.

The warrant said the ID was for “Auxiliary Trooper Donald LeDuc” and had a badge number associated with the state Department of Public Safety. It even had LeDuc’s photo on it.

However, the employee said the ID looked fraudulent.

The DESPP ran LeDuc’s information through its system and determined that LeDuc is in fact a convicted felon with “mental health hit for self-admission as well as conservatorship.”

Investigators determined that there was probable cause for the arrest of LeDuc.

On Dec. 18, troopers said they executed the search and seizure warrant at LeDuc’s home.

He was arrested at that time.

State police said the search found LeDuc to be in possession of two high capacity magazines, 76 rounds of rifle ammunition, and a set of body armor. He also had three fake police IDs, which included Connecticut State Police, Rhode Island State Police, and Groton Town Police. A fake police badge was found as well.

LeDuc’s bond was set at $200,000.

