O’ahu students fly to Maui, deliver Christmas gifts to keiki fire survivors

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV) — Two Farrington High School students went on a field trip Monday to Maui, flying over from O’ahu to deliver Christmas gifts to dozens of keiki fire survivors.

“They’re just really young and they still have a lot of growth to go through and it just breaks my heart to see that there are kids younger than me who went through the fire,” student Joshua Galicha said.

The two Juniors also organized the effort, collecting donations of new gifts and raising money to purchase some.

Last week, Island News covered the pair preparing and wrapping the gifts.

On their first trip to the Valley Isle, the two gave 170 gifts for dozens of students who relocated to Kahului and Kihei Elementary schools.

The donation was all part of the students’ community service club.

“While we were walking to the place we were able to see the kids’ faces and it made me realize these kids, we’ll be able to help them out for Christmas,” student Keith James said.

The effort comes after other efforts this holiday season to give to the fire survivors who lost so much.

