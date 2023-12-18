Driver struck and killed in KCK after exiting vehicle to assist homeless person

By Connor Hills

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KMBC) — Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision late on Sunday afternoon near 38th Street at Interstate 635.

According to the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department’s traffic division, an 80-year-old driver died after he got out of his car and was struck by another vehicle while assisting a homeless person.

The collision occurred just after 1:40 p.m.

Investigators believe the unidentified 80-year-old stopped on the east side of 38th Street to assist a homeless person on the west side of the street.

As the motorist was walking back to his vehicle, he was struck by a car traveling north along 38th Street. The 80-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other vehicle’s driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

KCKPD says the investigation is ongoing and that they have nothing further to report at this time.

