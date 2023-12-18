A reminder from Santa: Christmas is the most frequent time of year for heart attacks

By Connor Hills

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — From now until Jan. 1, it’s the most frequent time of the year for heart attacks, according to the American Heart Association.

It could happen to anyone, say cardiologists – even Santa Claus. Or Kevin Boydston, who portrays in his own words, “Santa Claus or Kris Kringle or Boba Natale, whichever term you prefer to use. And I enjoy every minute of it.”

Santa’s Helper, as he likes to be called when he’s not in the Red Suit, knew all the symptoms of a heart attack and checked them twice. The heart fluttering started in early autumn. Then there was the occasional indigestion. But they were never in tandem until November.

“This time, it hit fairly hard in my chest – indigestion type – and it started running down my arm. And I said, ‘Nope, this isn’t indigestion, this is something different. I got to go to the hospital.”

Women and men have different heart attack symptoms.

The former EMT called out to his wife to call an ambulance. When first responders arrived, Boydston felt fine again. But he knew it was something worth checking out.

He was in the ambulance on the way to Saint Luke’s North when he had the actual heart attack. The drive went almost as quickly as a team of reindeer. So was the gurney ride into the emergency room.

“From the time I hit the door,” Boydston said. “to the time I was in the cath lab, probably less than 15 minutes.”

Because he reacted in the nick of time — he was back to being Saint Nick in no time.

“Wednesday, I had the heart attack,” Boydston explained. “Friday, I was released from the hospital, and on Saturday I did an event.”

If that seems fast — even for a man known to circumnavigate the globe in one night — it isn’t, at least according to his cardiologist.

“Years ago,” interventional cardiologist Dr. Jason Lindsey said. “we used to put people to bed, rest for weeks at times, and we realized that that’s the opposite of what you should be doing for people with heart attacks. It’s better to mobilize them, get them back to the regular activities as early as possible.”

Technology has come a long way in recent years.

“In this day and age, in 2023, with the medicines we have and the technology we have,” Lindsey said. “The stents we have, we’re able to restore flow promptly, and patients can get back to their normal lives fairly quickly.”

The American Heart Association says more people die from heart attacks on December 25 than any other day of the year, with December 26 and New Year’s Day following close behind. But most heart attacks are not big ones. 90% of heart attacks have early warning signs, like the heart fluttering and indigestion Boydston experienced.

Boydston ho-ho-hammers the notion that, “If there’s even the inkling of something not being right, contact their doctor immediately, go over what symptoms they’re having, and let that doctor help them make that right decision.” Because. “the longer you wait, the worse the outcome, You know, damage to the heart, damage to life, damage to family.”

For 2023, Santa’s Helper has one Christmas wish.

“I wish for everybody to be healthy, happy, and have fun,” Boydston said.

A healthy diet is one of the best ways to prevent a heart attack. Boydston says that means only one cookie for Santa this Christmas Eve.

“I didn’t say how big it should be,” Boydston said with a wink in his eye.

