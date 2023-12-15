O’ahu teenager competes in Junior World Finals Rodeo

By Web Staff

LAS VEGAS (KITV) — An O’ahu teenager is competing for a rodeo world title in Las Vegas!

16-year-old Maile Read of Kailua is one of more than 800 contestants in the Junior World Finals this week.

She punched her ticket to the finals after finishing second in pole bending.

She’s worked hard to get to where she is, spending about nine months on the road with her dad, living out of a 50-foot trailer along the West Coast.

“If I won a world title, that’s just a dream come true for me because I’ve been trying so hard,” Read explained. “I’ve put so much energy and work into it. And my dad has put so much energy and work to drive me here and fund the whole thing.”

Maile also competes in barrel racing, and breakaway roping.

She’s been doing rodeo for about three years now, and credits her aunt for getting her in to it, and her coach Kala’i Nobriga for getting her to where she is today.

