Man accused of hitting, dragging El Dorado County deputies with truck

By Jonathan Ayestas

CAMERON PARK, California (KCRA) — El Dorado County deputies arrested a man they say hit a deputy with his truck and dragged another while driving away.

Deputies responded to the 2200 block of Knollwood Drive near Greenwood Lane around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said. There, they found the vehicle, a white Nissan pickup truck, and a driver inside.

The sheriff’s office said deputies identified the driver as 31-year-old Deondre Kamela Bottoms, who had an active warrant out for his arrest.

At some point, the sheriff’s office said Bottoms accelerated his vehicle, dragging one deputy and hitting another before driving away, striking other nearby vehicles as well.

Both deputies injured were sent to the hospital but have since been released, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrested Bottoms in Citrus Heights around 12:45 a.m.

