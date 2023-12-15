First Black confirmed as federal judge in Shreveport district

By Web Staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — The U.S. Senate voted Thursday afternoon to confirm Jerry Edwards Jr. as a U.S. District judge, making him the first-ever Black federal judge in the Western District of Louisiana headquartered in Shreveport.

Edwards is the first assistant in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Shreveport. He was nominated for the judgeship last summer by President Joe Biden.

The Senate voted 66-24 in his favor. Two of the yes votes came from Louisiana’s U.S. Sen. John Kennedy and U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy.

Edwards has served as first assistant U.S. Attorney since 2022. He previously served as civil division chief after joining the office in 2019.

Edwards received his law degree from Vermont Law School in 2005. He was a law clerk for Caddo District Court judges Jeanette Garrett and Scott Crichton for a year after that. He then joined the law firm of Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, where he was an associate, shareholder and director until 2019. Also confirmed Thursday was Brandon Long to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. “I was glad to support both Mr. Edwards and Mr. Long. They each have the experience, qualifications, and knowledge of the law to rule fairly and consistently,” Cassidy said in a statement. “I wish them the best as they begin this new chapter dedicated to serving Louisiana and the country. ”

Edwards will serve in Alexandria and Long will serve in New Orleans when they take their seats on the bench.

