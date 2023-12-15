Dr. Letitia Plummer: A Visionary Leader for Houston’s Tomorrow

By Francis Page, Jr.

Dec. 15, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston has spoken, and the message is clear: Letitia Plummer is the chosen voice for a progressive, inclusive, and thriving city. As she steps into her second term on the Houston City Council, Council Member Plummer stands as a testament to what dedication, integrity, and community-focused leadership can achieve.

Raised in a vibrant multicultural household, Council Member Plum- mer’s personal narrative is as diverse as the city she serves. The daughter of an African American father and a Yemeni-Indian mother, her upbringing instilled a strong foundation of justice and community service. A proud alum- na of Spelman College and the Baylor College of Dentistry, she has balanced her career as a renowned dentist with her commitment to public service—earning accolades such as “Top Professionals on the Fast Track” and “Houston’s Top

Dentist.”Her first term was marked by significant milestones. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, she launched the ‘Feed the Need Program,’ partnering with Houston’s top chefs to nourish seniors and families in need. Her own battle with COVID-19 didn’t slow her down; instead, she used her experience to educate and connect with Housto- nians through social media.

A staunch advocate for criminal justice reform, Council Member Plum- mer has introduced impactful policing reform and has stood at the forefront of community aid during crises such as Winter Storm Uri. Her Apartment Inspection Reform ordinance is set to enhance living conditions for tenants across Houston.

As we celebrate this victory, we also look forward to the brighter future Council Member Plummer envisions for all Houstonians. Her re-election is not just a win for her campaign but a reaffirmation of our city’s shared values of diversity, resilience, and opportunity. We invite every Houstonian to join in this journey of transformation. Let’s work alongside Council Member Plum- mer to build a Houston where every voice is heard, every challenge is met with resolve, and every resident has the chance to thrive.

Thank you, Letitia Plummer, for your unwavering commitment to our city. Here’s to another term of making a difference!

