Cincinnati woman to celebrate 105th birthday watching the Bengals and drinking whiskey

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — A Cincinnati resident is celebrating her 105th birthday on Saturday, and she plans to celebrate with her favorite things: the Bengals and whiskey.

Cincinnati resident Florence Hackman will celebrate her 105th birthday at Traditions of Deerfield in Loveland on Saturday.

The assisted living facility said Florence, also known to many as Flo, loves the Bengals, firefighters and whiskey.

That being said, the facility said that both the Deerfield Township Fire Department and Fireball Whisky will be a big part of her party while the Bengals game is on TV.

“Flo’s vitality is a reminder of how joyful life can be as we age,” the assisted living facility said in a statement.

She was born in Cincinnati in 1918, and much has changed since then.

Flo, her children Rick and Joanna, and friends and staff at Traditions of Deerfield are expected to attend the party.

