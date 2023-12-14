Student hospitalized following violent attack caught on video near Marjory Stoneman Douglas

By SAMANTHA SOSA, VANESSA MEDINA, GAIL LEVY

CORAL SPRINGS, Florida (WSVN) — A group of students brutally attacked a senior student near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sending the teenage victim to the hospital with a cracked skull.

The assault reportedly occurred after school hours at North Community Park in Coral Springs, adjacent to the school, in a side parking lot used by students.

Cellphone video of the attack showed a teenager carrying the victim over his shoulder before throwing him, head first, on the concrete. The victim appeared unconscious after he landed on the pavement.

“There was a bit of an altercation which caused a really, really bad fight,” said a student.

“The fight was apparently over a last fight, and the kid pulled out a knife,” said another student.

According to a tweet from Chris Nelson, a Fort Lauderdale reporter, Coral Springs Police responded to the incident.

Detectives were at the school Wednesday morning, meeting with staff in an effort to identify everyone recorded in the video.

Despite the off-campus location, the victim is an MSD student.

Coral Springs Police released the following statement on the social media platform X.

Although Coral Springs Police are working with the Broward County School District to determine which students were involved, no arrests have been made.

A friend of the victim said 15 people chased after him before the assault.

“I was there when they started chasing him, but when I left, he was in an ambulance leaving,” recalled the young man. “I heard that he fractured his skull or something. I just know he’s OK, and I hope it doesn’t happen again.”

Others who witnessed the incident said the victim was bleeding from his head.

Police said the high school senior’s injuries are not life-threatening. He is recovering at home.

