Security robot will patrol part of downtown Portland

By Paulina Aguilar

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — An autonomous security robot is now patrolling part of downtown Portland.

Portland city officials and their community improvement partners gathered on Tuesday to unveil a new mural. The mural, located at Southwest Ankeny and 4th Avenue, was created in hopes to help revitalize and elevate the area and bring back a sense of community.

Unico Properties and Portland Street Art Alliance introduced Radiance, a 120-foot mural, as part of the Ankeny Triangle Improvement Project and sits on the walls of the U.S. Bancorp Tower parking garage. The piece was done by local artists KSRA and They Drift and was inspired by the neon signage in Portland.

Along with support from the city, Portland Clean and Safe clean sidewalks removed graffiti and picked up trash daily. They said they worked with law enforcement and noted a significant decrease in crime over the year.

“We looked at reported crime for assault, vandalism, theft and in November, we a saw a 50% decrease last month then we did the prior five months,” said Mark Wells of Portland Clean and Safe. “Crime doesn’t thrive in areas that are vibrant and full of people walking eating enjoying the amenities downtown.”

To help guard the area is ‘Rob.’ Portland’s first autonomous security robot is 24/7 surveillance, patrolling ‘Big Pink’s’ parking garage. Unico said this is just another way to improve their security program with technology.

‘Rob’ isn’t able to call 911, but he has thermal imaging and a two-way intercom. That way the public is always in contact with the security desk.

“It’s like interacting with a human, because there is a human on the other side,” Keren Eichen of Unico Properties said. “If you stop and speak to the robot, you know that there’s someone on the other side who’s answering your questions who can give you directions, can tell you happy holidays.”

‘Big Pinks’ security system includes more than 200 cameras but Unico said ‘Rob’ will be an asset to the security team.

“This is easier than staffing security because he doesn’t get tired, he doesn’t get cold.”

