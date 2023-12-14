Police: Nearly $1M in narcotics, stolen merchandise recovered from Miami home amid retail theft ring probe

By MICHAEL HUDAK, RUBÉN ROSARIO

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI, Florida (WSVN) — Police said they made a big bust while executing a search warrant in Miami — not only involving drugs, but hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday evening, City of Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales said the discovery was part of an investigation by the department’s Special Investigation Section.

Morales used a holiday season icon to describe the man they took into custody.

“This guy right here is absolutely a real-life Grinch,” he said. “We’re glad that he’s off the streets.”

Detectives said there was an organized drug ring as well as an organized retail theft ring being operated from inside a house in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 14th Street.

Investigators said the officers who executed the narcotics search warrant recovered large quantities of cocaine, cash and firearms.

“We’re conferring with the State Attorney’s Office and even the U.S. attorney,” said Morales.

What officers were not expecting, police said, was to stumble onto something other than narcotics.

“Hundred of thousands of dollars worth of suspected stolen property,” said Morales.

Police believe the offender would resell the stolen material from shoplifters across South Florida.

The stolen goods include products from CVS, T.J. Maxx, Home Depot and other retailers.

“We’re talking anywhere from hundreds of drills, impact windows, a large quantity of liquor,” said Morales.

Police said the man they took into custody lives at the home, and he would exchange drugs for the stolen items.

“He set up his own little store here,” said Morales.

A picture shared by detectives showed a Home Depot trailer that they rented filled up to the brim with merchandise, including power tools and equipment. Investigators said the contents of the truck come from just one room in the house.

In total, detectives said, they recovered close to $1 million in drugs and sales items.

Police said the man they took into custody will likely face several charges, including drug trafficking.

Morales said these thefts affect everyone, because stolen items lead to higher prices.

Miami Police’s SWAT and Burglary units are assisting in the investigation.

Detectives said they are going to take truckloads filled with the merchandise and let retail stores in Miami-Dade and other counties come to the department to determine whether any of the stolen items belong to them.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.