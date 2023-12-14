Pittsburgh-area woman charged after 7-year-old son tests positive for cocaine, police say

By MAMIE BAH, HEATHER LANG

MT. OLIVER, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A woman from Mt. Oliver is facing a list of charges after her young son tested positive for cocaine exposure, Allegheny County police said.

Toni Hinton, 28, is charged with endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person and possession of cocaine.

Hinton’s 7-year-old son was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh on Tuesday after he got sick, police said. While treating the boy, police said doctors found he tested positive for cocaine metabolite in his system.

The boy has since been released from the hospital, police said. He is being taken care of by family members.

According to the criminal complaint, the 28-year-old told police that her young son started suffering from seizure-like symptoms after she took him to a local bar over the weekend and he got hold of what she said was candy. However, that’s not what police believe happened.

Allegheny County police investigators searched Hinton’s home and found suspected cocaine and other drug paraphernalia. Police said it was in areas “accessible to children.

An Allegheny County police spokesperson said the Office of Children, Youth and Families has been notified.

“It’s crazy to hear that something like that will happen in the neighborhood,” one neighbor said.

The investigation is ongoing.

