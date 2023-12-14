Atlanta Public Schools workers give new shoes to homeless students ‘to fill in the gaps’

By Patrick Quinn

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — On Wednesday, caseworkers of Atlanta Public Schools went shopping for new shoes for homeless students in the district.

“This is what I live for. To be able to be that bridge between need and a family, I absolutely love this work,” said Adelia Johnson, who is a caseworker at Midtown High School.

Johnson helps serve roughly 40 homeless students. On Wednesday, she shopped for five students.

“This can make a huge difference in the child showing up for school. This can make a difference in their pride. This can make a difference in whether or not they’re dealing with or battling depression,” said Johnson.

There are roughly 1900 students experiencing homelessness currently enrolled in Atlanta Public Schools, according to Sana Ali-Jackson, homeless liaison for Atlanta Public Schools.

“We really look to treat those symptoms. What can we provide for our students who show up, who are experiencing homelessness, to help them be successful,” said Ali-Jackson.

Ali-Jackson said the district’s homeless population has grown every year since the peak of the pandemic.

She said the majority of students do not live on the street or in shelters. Instead, most are “doubling up”, living with friends or families after their provider can no longer afford rent.

Many of these families are transient as well, forced to move around.

“We find ways to fill in the gaps. Best way we can,” said Johnson.

Atlanta News First reached out to area school districts in metro Atlanta to gauge their homeless population.

Last year, Gwinnett County Public Schools said more than 2,000 students were identified as experiencing homelessness (residing in hotels, shelters, with others, or unsheltered.”

“GCPS works closely with the Gwinnett Foundation and other community organizations, such as One Stop for Help and Streetwise, to assist families who are experiencing food insecurity and are in need of additional wraparound support. Partnering with these agencies has been instrumental in ensuring our students and families have access to resources outside of school hours,” said Bernard Watson, district spokesperson.

Clayton County reported that 2% of their enrollment is experiencing homelessness.

In DeKalb County, roughly 1 percent of their district is experiencing homelessness, according to a spokesperson on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Atlanta Public Schools welcomed workers from across the district to collect shoes, socks, and clothes for students experiencing homelessness.

The new shoes were donated by the non-profit Soles4Souls, based in Nashville.

They will be delivered to students experiencing homelessness and in foster care at the start of the winter break, which begins on Monday.

