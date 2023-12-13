Charges amended for caretakers in Athena Brownfield case

By Brooke Withrow

CADDO COUNTY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — The charges have been amended for the caretakers in the Athena Brownfield case.

Athena Brownfield, a 4-year-old, was reported missing on the afternoon of Jan. 10 after a mail carrier found her 5-year-old sister outside their home on West Nebraska Avenue in Cyril.

After almost a week of searching, the OSBI said the efforts transitioned to a recovery operation. They said they found remains on Jan. 17 in rural Grady County near Rush Springs, but they have not confirmed that they are those of Athena.

Athena’s caregivers, Ivon and Alysia Adams, were arrested in January. Ivon was originally arrested on counts of first-degree murder and child neglect after being arrested in Arizona then returned to the Caddo County Jail.

Alysia was also arrested and formally charged with two counts of child neglect – one for failing to supervise Athena’s sister and another for failing to protect Athena from her husband.

On Tuesday, the charges were amended for both caregivers. Alysia’s charges were amended to first-degree murder.

Alysia was also charged with obstructing an officer for allegedly lying to investigators.

Ivon was originally charged with first-degree murder but the charges have been amended to second-degree murder. He was also charged with the unlawful removal of a dead body.

Both caregivers still face an additional charge for child neglect.

