Man accused of holding Atlanta News First reporter and photojournalist hostage arrested

By Atlanta News First Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A man accused of holding an Atlanta News First crew against their will has been arrested in Clayton County.

Atlanta News First Reporter Asia Wilson and Photojournalist Lauren Swaim were preparing to give a live report from the parking lot of the Clayton County Sheriff’s office just before the 11 p.m. newscast on Monday. That’s when the crew said a man approached them, indicated he had a gun, and threatened to shoot them if they called for help.

They were able to alert the newsroom that they were in danger, and authorities were contacted immediately.

About an hour and a half into the encounter, police arrived at the scene and took the man into custody. Police said no gun was found at the scene.

The suspect, identified as Brandon Logan, has been charged with assault, battery and false imprisonment. He is expected to make his first appearance in court at 11 a.m.

Thankfully, our reporter and photojournalist were not injured in the incident and are recovering.

Atlanta News First will continue to ask questions about what happened and bring you more as we get it.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.