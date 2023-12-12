JPSO: Deputy fires weapon after woman, with children in vehicle, rams his unit

By Shay O’Connor, Randi Rousseau

METAIRIE, Louisiana (WDSU) — A woman is facing charges after allegedly ramming into multiple Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s units with children in her vehicle, prompting that officer to fire his weapon.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office has identified the driver arrested as Desiree Mallery, 31, of Metairie.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said one deputy discharged his gun during an attempted traffic stop and vehicle pursuit last night around 9:30 p.m. on Houma Boulevard near Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Investigators said the driver refused to stop for deputies, ramming her vehicle into multiple JPSO units, before driving off.

During that pursuit, the sheriff said the deputy fired his gun multiple times before the woman finally crashed into a curb on Cleary Avenue near Veterans Boulevard.

No one was hurt, but the four children in the suspect’s vehicle were taken to the hospital just as a precaution. Deputies said they were not wearing their seatbelts.

Mallery is being charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer in a motor vehicle, aggravated obstruction of a roadway, three counts of aggravated criminal damage, resisting an officer, driving while under suspension, three counts cruelty to a juvenile and multiple traffic offenses.

This is an ongoing investigation.

