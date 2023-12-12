El Dorado County principal pleads guilty to cybercrimes against a child

By Daniel Macht

Click here for updates on this story

El Dorado County (KCRA) — An elementary school principal in El Dorado County has pleaded guilty to cybercrimes involving a child.

Boyd Holler, a principal at Pioneer Elementary School, pleaded guilty Monday to distributing child pornography to a minor and contacting a minor for the purpose of committing a sexual offense.

Holler was arrested in October after sending pornographic videos and photos on the app Kik to someone who he believed to be a 12-year-old girl, the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office said. He said he wanted to meet the person for sex after being told her age, the DA’s office said.

He engaged in the communications while at his office at Pioneer Elementary School, a Pleasant Valley Holiday Market and from his home in Pollock Pines, according to the DA’s office.

Holler previously pleaded not guilty to eight felonies. KCRA 3 is asking the DA’s office for more information about whether there was a plea deal and if he was arrested as part of a sting effort.

Holler is set to serve the maximum sentence of three years and eight months after being formally sentenced by a judge on Jan. 22. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Pioneer Union School District’s superintendent previously told KCRA 3 that no students in the district were identified as victims. The district said at the time that Holler was put on leave after they were notified of his arrest.

Superintendent Patrick Paturel said Tuesday in a statement, “I continue to be thankful for the families of the Pioneer Union School District community for their trust in our work, our employees and our commitment to students. We are grateful for the agencies involved in the investigation, arrest, and prosecution in this case.”

KCRA 3 is asking the district for more information about Holler’s employment status.

Holler was previously hired to be the principal at Gold Trail School in the summer of 2017. Before that, he was a teacher at a school in Camino and later became the school’s administrator and assistant principal.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.