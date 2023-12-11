‘The absolute best gift’: Restaurant owner overjoyed after receiving life-saving kidney transplant

By Ethan Humble

NORWALK, Iowa (KCCI) — Andrew Sayasane, the owner of Winn’s Pizza, in Norwalk, received a life-saving kidney on Monday after months of searching for a donor.

The transplant comes after Sayasane was getting dialysis treatments for an average of five hours every day due to his kidney disease.

He learned his friend’s fiancée, Lainie Fox, was a perfect match to give him a life-saving kidney back in October.

The transplant went off without a hitch for both.

“They asked me this question. They go, ‘Did it feel like you had like superpowers after you after you woke up?’ he said. “And I was like, that’s crazy because that’s like, she took it. Like they took the words right out of my mouth.”

Sayasane needs to stay out of public places for three to six months while his immune system recovers from surgery.

But he still said it’s been more than worth it for the vast improvements in his day-to-day life.

“I don’t have to go upstairs, and I don’t have a bedtime. I don’t have to go get my supplies ready. I don’t have to hook up to this machine,” he said.

For Fox, the transplant also holds a special meaning close to her heart.

“He is a family friend and also just the simple fact that my dad had kidney problems. So I’m happy to help. And I’m super excited that I was able to help,” she said.

Sayasane said his brother and aunt and the rest of the Winn’s staff are stepping up to keep the pizza shop open.

He did, however, say to give the staff some grace if service is a little slower while he’s out.

