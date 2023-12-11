Jake Browning’s family and friends treated by Joe Burrow for Sunday’s contest

By Zach Scott

Click here for updates on this story

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — The Cincinnati Bengals duked it out against the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC matchup on Sunday.

With Jake Browning at the helm of the offense, Joe Burrow decided to gift the quarterback with a box suite for his family to sit in during the game.

Burrow purchased a suite during the pre-season for his family to attend the games at Paycor Stadium.

The Brownings are from California, so any protection from Cincinnati’s frigid Winter temperatures is greatly appreciated.

When asked about his family sitting in the box suite, Browning clarified that it indeed is not his box.

“First of all. That is not MY box…Very expensive.”

Browning says two friends from back home, his girlfriend, his brother, his sister, and his sister’s boyfriend were all in attendance and able to enjoy the luxurious side of sports spectating.

“It’s always nice to have people there, and it’s mostly nice after a win because you can go get dinner,” Browning added.

Burrow is feeling the holiday spirit, gifting Browning’s family with a relaxing environment to watch their guy secure a victory.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.