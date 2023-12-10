‘We were just so thankful for that post’: Family of rescued hiker credits social media for helping save his life

By Mika Miyashima

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — The family of a California man rescued Thursday after going missing for three days on a hike, credits a social media post for helping to save his life.

34-year-old Ian Snyder is recovering in the hospital after falling a thousand feet below the Pali Notches Trail in Nu’uanu.

His sister Sara Borgeson said Ian is an avid hiker who’s on vacation in Hawaii.

He told his family he was almost at the end of the hike on Monday, when he somehow ended up off the trail and lost his footing before falling.

His family had no idea he was missing until Wednesday night, when Ian’s friend told them about a video he had posted Monday on X, formerly known as twitter, with the caption “Current Situation.”

“We were just so thankful for that post. That was our starting point because I had no idea he was in Hawaii he doesn’t always tell me his trips,” Borgeson explained.

She said her brother has a fractured cheek bone, among other injuries, but is grateful to be alive.

“My parents, my family, we’re all so thankful for the whole community there,” she said. “The whole community, who helped pinpoint the exact location.’

The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii is also assisting while his family works on coming to O’ahu.

