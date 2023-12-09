Suspect in multiple Chicago bank robberies strikes again, still on the loose

By JERMONT TERRY, ALEX ORTIZ

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — The FBI is looking for a man they say has been going up and down the most iconic parts of Michigan Avenue robbing banks on multiple occasions in recent months.

The most recent incident happened Friday morning.

With the holiday shopping bringing out the big crowds, authorities say it is critical to catch the man before he hits again.

The most recent robbery happened at 10:10 a.m. at the Citibank branch at 539 N. Michigan Ave. – between Ohio Street and the Grand Avenue overpass on the Magnificent Mile.

The robber also hit three times a little farther south on Michigan Avenue, below the Chicago River. He carries a gun, and there is fear he may use the weapon next.

Michigan Avenue along the Mag Mile and downtown is busy at all times – but especially during banking hours. That is when the FBI said the bank robber likes to venture to the glamorous thoroughfare.

“It’s unusual to see a robber stick to one street like this,” said FBI Special Agent Siobhan Johnson.

The FBI says the man seems to be interested specifically in Citibank branches.

Johnson said the robbery on Friday morning was “actually the fourth time we’ve seen this individual on Michigan Avenue.”

Johnson said the man started his spree on Sept. 19 at the Citibank at 100 S. Michigan Ave. at Monroe Street – in the same building as the Pritzker Military Museum & Library. A few weeks later, he moved north to the Citibank branch at 180 N. Michigan Ave. at Monroe Street – the building that also houses the American Writers Museum.

He struck the 180 N. Michigan Ave. Citibank twice, on Oct. 11 and Nov. 7.

In every robbery, he has shown a gun.

“Anyone who feels comfortable enough to walk into not one, not two, but four banks with a handgun – that is a brazen individual,” said Johnson.

Across the Chicago region, bank robberies are spiking.

“We have seen a significant number of bank robberies this year,” said Johnson.

Such crimes tend to pick up around the holidays too.

“We absolutely do feel like there’s a push for the number of bank robberies we see,” said Johnson. “It might be just like the rest of us, people are feeling that they need money for gifts. There are a lot of obligations right now. That kind of pressure can really maybe push you to do things that you probably shouldn’t.”

The motive of the Michigan Avenue bank robber is not clear – nor is why he is targeting Citibank. But the FBI wants you to get a good look at him, because they believe he will strike again.

“And really, when we see patterns like this, there generally will be another time until this person is caught,” Johnson said.

The FBI said the suspect is approximately 60 years old, with a heavy build and a black and gray goatee. He also wore a black puffy jacket with a small white Reebok logo on the left chest, dark pants, and a dark winter beanie hat.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700. They can also submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.