Neighbors catch tow truck driver stealing vehicle from East Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A tow truck driver allegedly stole a car from an East Nashville woman’s driveway Thursday afternoon, and her neighbors witnessed it all.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said incidents like these are a reoccurring issue.

The car was stolen from a home on Edwards Avenue. The owner said the tow truck driver pulled in and hauled off her car in the middle of the afternoon.

“It’s a 2005,” owner Valencia Harding said. “Who would want an old car?”

Harding had the vehicle for years, but it’s now gone.

“It’s mind-boggling to think someone would actually come onto your property and steal your car,” Harding said.

Harding said neighbors told her a tow truck parked in front of her house, backed into the yard and took her car. She said the incident happened while her husband was inside their home.

“We’ve never had anything stolen from us, let alone an automobile,” Harding said. “And for a tow truck to just randomly pick our house to steal a car, just baffles us.”

Harding said they called 911 and asked neighbors if they saw anything.

“It needs to be brought attention to so hopefully this could stop it from happening any further,” Harding said.

Police said they’ve had several people report their cars stolen, specifically by tow truck drivers, long before Harding’s Honda Accord was targeted.

“If you see anything suspicious outside of your neighbor’s home pay attention, write down, tag numbers, and just be aware of your surroundings,” Harding said. “Now every time I hear something, I’m running to the window to see what it could be.”

