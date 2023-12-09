Name of dog carries special meaning for new Haywood County K-9 officer

By REX HODGE

HAYWOOD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — It wasn’t your usual K-9 graduation in Haywood County on Friday.

Every year, area officers train to work with police dogs.

Upon completion of an eight-week course, they’re handed certificates of achievement.

Deputy Jesse Mease successfully completed his training. K-9 officers label their patrol cars with their dogs’ names.

Mease has a special one, named for friend and colleague, Deputy Brennan Mehaffey, who died suddenly last year. Mease’s K-9 partner is named after him, Bren.

“Just a way that I can honor him means a whole lot to me, kind of be riding with him a little bit every day,” Mease says.

“Brennan loved his fellow officers so much and he loved the dogs, and this just means the world to us,” says Mehaffey’s mother Nancie.

“He’ll always be a part of it,” says Mehaffey’s father, Carroll.

