Metro East mom raises awareness about bullying after daughter’s death

By RUSSELL KINSAUL

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Sarah Parsons described her daughter, Noelle, as a kind soul. Noelle would have turned 15 on December 15 but she died on December 2.

“She always wanted to make people smile,” she said.

Parsons and her four children have lived in New Baden since Noelle was in the 4th grade. She said Noelle had the courage to create her own sense of style.

But being different in some ways made Noelle a target for teasing. Parson said the bullying began in 6th grade.

“Made fun of, called emo you know. Just made fun of for being different. She never dressed the dress code,” said Parsons.

Parsons said Noelle didn’t tell her a lot about the bullying or the toll it was taking on her. She said she believes bullying is the reason Noelle took her own life.

She is open and honest about her daughter’s death.

“Something serious happened and very tragic. If we don’t mention anything like that, it’s just going to continue on,” she said.

In the obituary for Noelle on the website for Nordike Funeral Home, it mentions the bullying and suicide. Parsons said she hopes her openness will help raise awareness so that bullying will be taken more seriously.

“I want it to stop. No, no parent should have to feel this kind of pain,” she said.

The visitation for Noelle will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden, followed by a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for memorials to be made in Noelle’s honor to an organization called Stomp Out Bullying.

