Yellow water seen in Utah cities safe to drink, officials say

By Jeff Tavss

CLEARFIELD, Utah (KSTU) — Everyone’s been warned about the dangers of consuming yellow snow, but there seems to be no concerns with yellow water reportedly being seen in several Utah cities Thursday.

Along with a photo of yellow water coming out of a bathtub faucet, Clearfield City officials used social media to let residents know that samples taken show the water remains to safe to drink, although they do not know the cause of the discoloration.

According to the post, residents in other areas such as Roy, Layton, Syracuse and Kaysville are also seeing the discolored water.

“None of the cities are sure what the source or cause of the yellow water is yet,” the city wrote. “We’ve been working with each other and Weber Basin Water to figure it out.”

The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District said residents began reaching out at about 11 a.m. Thursday and they immediately contacted cities to collect samples. The district analyzed the samples in a lab and could not find anything to indicate that something had happened to the water.

Clearfield is asking residents with yellow water to inform the city so they can map out the impacted areas.

Here are the impacted cities:

Clearfield Layton Syracuse Hooper Kaysville Sunset Roy Clinton West Point

