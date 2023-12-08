Barber receives lifesaving kidney transplant from older brother

By Aaron Cantrell

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — In the United States, Black people are four times more likely to develop kidney failure as a white person, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.

Also, people in need of a kidney transplant can sometimes wait for years before getting one.

Nashville barber Tristan Bucknerfound out after getting diagnosed with stage 5 Kidney disease.

It’s not the first hurdle he’s faced in 49 years.

“I’ve had meningitis, scarlet fever, bilateral stoke and 2 heart operations,” Tristan said.

He also spent over a decade in prison, but said he knows God has him here for a reason. When Tristan was diagnosed with Kidney disease, he knew time was of the essence.

“They told me it was a 6 to 8 year wait possibly on the list,” Tristan said.

He said after some blood work, Tristan found out his older brother Loren Buckner, a retired veteran, was a match.

“My brother when he called me, I could hear it in his voice that he was hurt. I was just, you know, like, ‘Hey, I’m here. I got you again. You know, always got you,'” Loren said.

For Tristan it was another example of how his older brother continues to have his back. The kidney transplant is life saving, it will allow Tristan to continue his mission of reaching the youth and making sure they make better decisions in life.

“They need someone that can relate to what they’re going through with firsthand experience,” Tristan said.

He said it will be the gift that keeps on giving.

“The best Christmas gift he could ever get me is a kidney, because I’m getting him a sweater,” Tristan jokingly said.

The Buckners encourage everyone to get an annual physical and think about becoming an organ donor.

Tristan says any purchases from his apparel line will support him and his brother has they recover. Tristan’s Barbershop will be closed until Feb. — it will take about 2 months to recover.

His procedure is scheduled for next week.

